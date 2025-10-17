NCM says low-pressure system develops near southern India; may turn into tropical
Dubai: A low-pressure system has been detected near the Indian coasts, but it is not expected to affect the UAE, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.
According to the NCM’s social media update, satellite images show the system near southern India, and forecast models indicate it may strengthen into a tropical depression by October 20, moving westward.
Authorities confirmed that the UAE will remain unaffected, noting that the system is an extension of a surface low-pressure area, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
The weather agency added that it continues to monitor developments closely and will keep the public informed.
Today’s conditions: The UAE experienced fair to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. By evening, humidity levels increased, especially over coastal and internal areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly in western regions.
Winds remained light to moderate, and the sea stayed slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The highest temperature recorded across the UAE today was 39°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15:30 UAE local time, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was 19.5°C, recorded in Al Heben Mountain (Fujairah) at 06:15 UAE local time.
Fair to partly cloudy, with clouds increasing in the east by afternoon. Humidity rises overnight, bringing a chance of fog or mist by Sunday morning.
Winds: Southeasterly to northwesterly, 10–30 km/h
Sea: The sea will remain slight.
Mostly fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds in the east and south, causing a slight temperature dip. Humid at night with possible fog or mist. Winds may strengthen at times, raising dust.
Winds: Occasional gusts
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf
Fair to partly cloudy, with rain-bearing clouds forming in the east and south by afternoon. Winds remain light to moderate, occasionally strong, with dust at 10–40 km/h.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf; slight in the Oman Sea
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox