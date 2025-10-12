Aptly named The Beach, opposite JBR the Walk, you’ll find a pink horizon in the distance as you walk along the shore in the evening. Forgot a swimsuit or snacks? Don’t worry, The Beach is also home to an outdoor mall, where you can get all the basics (and not so basics) ticked off your to-buy list. Besides relaxing or playing on the beach, there’s also much to see – including Dubai’s giant Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, and The Pods, air-conditioned bubbles where you can sit and catch up with a pal or eat a little something before your next course of activity. Start off early morning and by the time things wind down, head over to the cinema nearby for a movie the whole family can enjoy.