School's out, surf's in. It's time for some sand and sea
Little turrets jut out of the sand as tiny hands mould the slippery particles. Sea shells form windows in this castle by the sea. The wind is combing your little one’s locks as the sun shines on a bright and beautiful day. This is a memory in the making – and a not so far-fetched dream for the mid-term break. So slather on the sunblock and break out the pails and plastic shovels – the beach is calling.
With shades of golden-brown sand pooling around various coasts, there are plenty of spots to play in. Wondering where you should begin? Here are four ideas for a free stopover:
Aptly named The Beach, opposite JBR the Walk, you’ll find a pink horizon in the distance as you walk along the shore in the evening. Forgot a swimsuit or snacks? Don’t worry, The Beach is also home to an outdoor mall, where you can get all the basics (and not so basics) ticked off your to-buy list. Besides relaxing or playing on the beach, there’s also much to see – including Dubai’s giant Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, and The Pods, air-conditioned bubbles where you can sit and catch up with a pal or eat a little something before your next course of activity. Start off early morning and by the time things wind down, head over to the cinema nearby for a movie the whole family can enjoy.
For a landscape made of azure blue, look to the sea. For one with archaeological marvels, meanwhile, look at the land around you. The sail-shaped Burj Al Arab is within picturing distance and if you want to up and go for a run, there’s a track available here too. Or, just sit on soft sand as the cool water nips at your feet and the world passes you by.
This slip of sand has earned its fame thanks to not just space to potato out but also a cycling and running track, delicious food options, and the capacity for adventure sports. Why just next door stands XPark, where skaters can perfect that kickflip, try some parkour, get fit rock climbing and more. You can also try kitesurfing, paddle-boarding or kayaking for a little more adrenalin rush.
For some quiet time with the family that still includes a beach, try the area behind Sunset Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road. You can take a dip under the moonlight at this beach or enjoy a picnic as the sun sets. This is also a good place for surfing, so perhaps it’s time to break out the boards and test the little ones’ sea legs?
