Fair to partly cloudy: UAE set for stable weather through week

Sunday, October 19: Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly. Nights and early mornings will stay humid, maintaining the chance of fog or mist. Southeasterly to northwesterly winds, moderate to fresh at times, may cause blowing dust in exposed areas at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.