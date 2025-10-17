Fair to partly cloudy: UAE set for stable weather through week

Fog and mist likely during early mornings as humidity climbs overnight
Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly, at speeds of 10–20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.
Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are forecast to remain slight. High tide in the Arabian Gulf is expected at 11:41 a.m. and 10:10 p.m., with low tide at 5:01 a.m. and 5:01 p.m. In the Oman Sea, high tide will occur at 7:39 a.m. and 7:29 p.m., with low tide at 1:31 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 18: Conditions will stay fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing eastward by afternoon. Nighttime humidity will increase again, raising the chance of fog or mist over coastal and inland areas. Winds will remain light to moderate southeasterly, turning northwesterly at 10–20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h. The sea will stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sunday, October 19: Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly. Nights and early mornings will stay humid, maintaining the chance of fog or mist. Southeasterly to northwesterly winds, moderate to fresh at times, may cause blowing dust in exposed areas at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Monday, October 20: The pattern will persist, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a chance of convective clouds bringing isolated rainfall eastward and southward in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly, turning northwesterly and freshening at times, raising some dust. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday, October 21: Similar conditions are expected, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas. Winds will stay light to moderate southeasterly, turning northwesterly and becoming fresh at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and possibly causing dusty patches inland. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox