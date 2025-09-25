GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE researchers harness AI to assess cloud seedability in real time

Researchers test supercomputers and satellites to boost cloud seeding success

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The project aims is to develop a real-time, data-driven system that can assess cloud seedability on the scale of convective cloud clusters.
The project aims is to develop a real-time, data-driven system that can assess cloud seedability on the scale of convective cloud clusters.

Abu Dhabi: The Strategic Directions Committee (SDC) of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) carried out a midterm site visit to Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to review progress on a major international research project.

The study, titled “Identification of Clouds’ Microphysical Seedability in an Actionable Manner”, is one of the Cycle 5 awardee projects under UAEREP. It is led by Professor Daniel Rosenfeld from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) and brings together partners from the UAE, China, and the United States.

Global collaboration for water security

The project is being implemented jointly by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and MBZUAI, along with Wuhan University (WHU) in China and the University of California San Diego (UCSD) in the US.

Its main aim is to develop a real-time, data-driven system that can assess cloud seedability on the scale of convective cloud clusters. Using satellite observations, meteorological data, advanced modelling, and machine learning, the system will help guide seeding decisions and predict their potential impact.

The cross-border nature of the research underlines UAEREP’s focus on international partnerships to develop effective, science-backed approaches to water security. NCM’s technical support and cutting-edge facilities have been key in enabling this collaboration, encouraging knowledge sharing and capacity building across institutions.

UAE’s role as global convener

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said the project reflects UAEREP’s mission of advancing research through global cooperation.

“By bringing together leading institutions from across the globe, the programme is driving a shared scientific vision. This model not only strengthens the quality and impact of our research, but also reinforces the UAE’s role as a global convener in addressing water security challenges through innovation and partnership,” he said.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, added that integrating AI and modelling into seedability studies represents a “transformative step” in rain enhancement science. “By combining satellite data, machine learning, and validated simulations, the project is creating a decision-support tool that allows near real-time evaluation of cloud systems,” she said.

Key milestones achieved

During the visit, the team presented several milestones. These included the first customised WRF-SBM cloud-scale simulation over the UAE, run on NCM’s supercomputer Atmosphere. The simulation provides critical input for developing an AI-powered Seedability Guidance Tool in collaboration with UCSD.

MBZUAI researchers also demonstrated advances in satellite image enhancement, using super-resolution methods to improve Meteosat geostationary imagery, which enables more accurate detection of seedable clouds.

At the same time, Wuhan University has developed software that automates the sampling and visualisation of cloud microphysical properties needed for seedability studies.

The project has also engaged graduate students and postdoctoral researchers across HUJI, MBZUAI, WHU, and UCSD, ensuring a new generation of scientists are trained in data-driven rain enhancement research.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weather

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From dusty afternoons to foggy conditions to convective rainy cloud formations, here’s what to expect across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond, according to the NCM forecast.

Low pressure alert: Hail, thunderstorms expected in UAE

2m read
Watch: Dusty whirlwind, more rain expected in UAE

Watch: Dusty whirlwind, more rain expected in UAE

2m read
UAE's NCM conducted cloud seeding operations enhance rainfall in the region.

Cloud seeding: How the UAE is boosting its rainfall

3m read
Hygroscopic flares are attached to an aircraft during a cloud seeding flight operated by the National Center of Meteorology.

UAE conducts 172 cloud-seeding flights in 2025 so far

2m read