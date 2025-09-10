Artificial intelligence takes the lead in weather forecasting, cloud seeding

Can AI control weather and create rain? Here's what the experts say
Abu Dhabi: Will artificial intelligence in the future play a role in controlling the climate, driving fundamental changes in weather patterns, and influencing rainfall? Meteorological experts affirm that AI algorithms and advanced technologies provide them with the ability to analyse vast volumes of weather data in real time, enabling more accurate forecasts of the optimal times and locations for cloud seeding.
At the recent Weather Summit held in Abu Dhabi, experts explored the use of AI to enhance weather prediction and potentially improve cloud seeding operations. Panel discussions highlighted the impact of integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into operational meteorology systems, while also underlining the critical role of human expertise in validating results and ensuring they are applied in the proper practical context. The sessions also addressed the importance of maintaining trust and ensuring equitable and inclusive access to weather services across all communities.
The sessions examined Earth-system forecasting powered by AI, relying on diverse, high-quality datasets ranging from field weather observations and satellite imagery to IoT devices and geospatial information. The discussions also explored the evolution of data requirements and the infrastructure needed to develop and validate models, while ensuring data quality, interoperability, and accessibility.
Key questions were raised on how to guarantee that AI and machine learning tools perform the right tasks for the right reasons, and how to verify their reliability and accuracy. Experts also discussed the influence of differing mandates, incentives, and innovation cultures across the public and private sectors on transparency, openness, and global scientific collaboration.
Speaking to the media during the summit, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization and Director of the National Center of Meteorology, stated:
“Over the past century, weather forecasting has undergone tremendous progress, moving from traditional observation methods to sophisticated numerical models powered by supercomputing, satellites, and AI algorithms.”
During the international conference “Weather Forecasting: Progress, Challenges, and Future Outlook”, Al Mandous emphasized that while these advancements have greatly improved forecast accuracy, significant challenges remain due to climate change, the growing frequency of extreme weather events, and data scarcity in many developing regions.
Al Mandous further noted that AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate advancements in this field. By integrating physical models with artificial intelligence, it is possible to achieve more precise local forecasts and deliver tailored services that support agriculture, disaster management, aviation, and other critical sectors. Harnessing big data, sensors, and the Internet of Things can also help close data gaps and expand benefits.
He highlighted the significance of the conference, which brought together leading figures from the World Meteorological Organization, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, and EUMETSAT, alongside academics from prominent institutions including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and the University of Chicago in the United States.
The event also featured leaders from global technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, as well as representatives from national meteorological and hydrological services, leading research institutions, and the private sector.
