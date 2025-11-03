Techie Tonic: Why cyber resilience is more important than basic security defenses

Cybercrime is now one of the biggest threats to organisational survival
Dubai: Organisations need cyber resilience that goes beyond basic endpoint, web, and email security. While these defenses are essential, they cannot stop every breach. A true resilience strategy anticipates attacks, minimizes damage, enables rapid recovery, and ensures operations continue despite disruptions. It integrates people, processes, and technology to safeguard business continuity.
Cybercrime is now one of the biggest threats to organisational survival. Ransomware has shut down hospitals, while phishing campaigns regularly target global banks. No business is immune. Most already deploy endpoint protection, web gateways, and email security. These remain critical, endpoints block malware, web gateways stop malicious traffic, and email gateways filter spam and phishing.
But local and international cyber experts warn these three layers alone no longer guarantee survival. Attackers exploit stolen identities, cloud misconfigurations, and even insiders. As CXOs community puts it, “Cybercriminals don’t just come through the front door, they find the side entrances and back windows businesses overlook.”
The digital landscape has expanded dramatically with cloud adoption, remote work, and IoT. Each adds complexity and widens the attack surface. Meanwhile, threats evolve faster than static defenses. Prevention tools alone can be bypassed, so organizations must embrace cyber resilience, ensuring they can withstand and recover as early as possible from attacks, not just prevent them.
Stolen credentials are now the leading entry point for attackers. Strong identity and access management is critical. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) blocks unauthorized logins, while privileged access management (PAM) prevents abuse of admin accounts. Increasingly, businesses are adopting Zero Trust, which verifies every user and device continuously.
Devices can be rebuilt; lost data cannot. Customer records, intellectual property, and financial data remain top targets. Data loss prevention (DLP) tools help prevent leaks, while encryption safeguards information at rest, in transit, and in use. With cloud adoption accelerating, cloud access security brokers (CASB) extend protection to SaaS applications like Office 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
The traditional perimeter has vanished as employees log in from anywhere, often into cloud-hosted systems. Defenses must adapt. Next-generation firewalls (NGFW) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) remain important but must be augmented with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), which grants users only the access they need. Cloud security posture management (CSPM) helps spot misconfigurations before attackers do.
No matter how strong defenses are, some attacks will succeed. Detection and response are therefore essential. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) monitor attacker behaviour in real time. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms centralize enterprise logs, while Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provide 24/7 monitoring for organizations lacking in-house expertise.
Cyber defense aims to keep attackers out, resilience ensures recovery when they break in. Immutable, offline backups protect against ransomware. Business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) plans allow organizations to maintain critical operations even during an attack. As Many CXOs say “Every organization must assume it will face a breach. The question is whether you can recover quickly enough to survive.”
Technology cannot replace human judgment. Phishing, social engineering, and insider threats exploit people, not systems. Regular security awareness training helps employees spot suspicious activity, while insider risk programs detect anomalies from within.
As AI adoption grows, protecting data, models, and governance frameworks becomes critical. Beyond security, organisations must ensure AI is fair, transparent, and resilient, so its decisions remain trustworthy.
Our expertise CXO community describes cybersecurity as a Layered Pyramid. At the foundation lies Resilience and Recovery. Above it comes identity, data, network, and cloud protections. At the top, endpoint, web, and email security provide frontline defenses. Finally, the human layer connects it all. This layered model recognizes that while attackers will always find new entry points, resilience ensures organisations can withstand, adapt, and thrive despite them.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox