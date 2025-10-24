GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: Be careful of early morning fog in some places

The weather is also forecast to become humid overnight

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE weather alert: Be careful of early morning fog in some places
Mo Ismail/Pexels

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE on Saturday, with clouds appearing in the eastern regions by afternoon. 

The weather is also forecast to become humid overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly over some coastal and inland areas, where light fog may form.

In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said winds will range from northeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will remain slight, with the first high tide at 2.16pm, the second at 4am, the first low tide at 7.51am, and the second at 9.24pm. 

In the Sea of Oman, the waves will also be slight, with high tides expected at 10.33am and 12.25am, and low tide at 5.15pm.

The NCM advised motorists and early-morning commuters to remain cautious in areas where fog may reduce visibility.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE: Will low-pressure system affect weekend weather?

UAE: Will low-pressure system affect weekend weather?

2m read
Cloudy skies in Dubai

Temperature drop, possible rain across these emirates

1m read
Temperature drop, possible rain across these emirates

Temperature drop, possible rain across these emirates

1m read
UAE weather: Hot days, humid nights with chance of fog

UAE weather: Hot days, humid nights with chance of fog

1m read