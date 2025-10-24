UAE weather alert: Be careful of early morning fog in some places

The weather is also forecast to become humid overnight
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE on Saturday, with clouds appearing in the eastern regions by afternoon.
The weather is also forecast to become humid overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly over some coastal and inland areas, where light fog may form.
In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said winds will range from northeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will remain slight, with the first high tide at 2.16pm, the second at 4am, the first low tide at 7.51am, and the second at 9.24pm.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will also be slight, with high tides expected at 10.33am and 12.25am, and low tide at 5.15pm.
The NCM advised motorists and early-morning commuters to remain cautious in areas where fog may reduce visibility.
