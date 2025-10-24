Fair to partly cloudy weather expected across UAE on Friday

NCM forecasts humid nights and a chance of fog or mist through the weekend
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly over coastal and inland regions, with a chance of fog or light mist in some areas. Winds will remain light to moderate in strength.
According to the NCM, winds will vary between northeasterly and northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will experience slight sea conditions.
Tides in the Arabian Gulf are forecast as follows: high tides at 1:55 p.m. and 3:19 a.m., and low tides at 8:51 p.m. and 7:51 a.m. In the Oman Sea, high tides will occur at 10:04 a.m. and 11:54 p.m., with low tides at 4:45 p.m. and 5:27 a.m.
The outlook for the coming days indicates similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid nights continuing through Tuesday. Early mornings may bring fog or mist, especially along the coast, while convective clouds could form over eastern and southern areas by Tuesday, potentially leading to light rainfall.
