Fog alert in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

Drivers cautioned as visibility dips across key regions until 9am on Thursday
Dubai: Fog and low visibility have been reported in various parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai this morning, prompting warning from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent accidents.
Beyond the foggy conditions, the NCM's weather update indicates that conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy in general. Light to moderate winds, at a speed of 10-20 km/hr and reaching up to 35 km/hr at times, may cause blowing dust and sand, which is a particular concern for those with dust allergies.
Temperatures are expected to remain slightly warm, with highs in the country ranging from 38 to 43°C. Coastal areas will see average temperatures between 35 and 39°C, while mountainous regions will be cooler, with temperatures between 29 and 34°C.
Humidity will be high, ranging from 70 to 90 per cent in internal areas and 45 to 65 per cent in mountainous regions. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and into Friday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox