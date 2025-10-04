UAE weather forecast: Fair days, foggy mornings, and no threat from Cyclone Shakthi

Over the next few days, conditions across the UAE are expected to remain largely stable
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for fair to partly cloudy skies this evening, with rising humidity expected overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly across coastal and internal areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate winds may freshen at times, causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf will turn rough in the evening and the Oman Sea will remain slight.
In its latest update, the NCM confirmed that Tropical Cyclone 'Shakthi', currently classified as a tropical storm, is centered northeast of the Arabian Sea at latitude 21.9°N and longitude 64.2°E, with wind speeds ranging between 100 and 120 km/h.
The system is forecast to weaken gradually into a tropical depression by October 7, tracking west to southwest across the central Arabian Sea before curving eastward from October 6. Wind speeds are expected to drop to between 65 and 90 km/h as it dissipates.
The NCM emphasized that the storm poses no threat to the UAE.
The lowest temperature recorded nationwide early Saturday was 19.9°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 4:15 a.m. local time.
Over the next few days, conditions across the UAE are expected to remain largely stable. On Sunday, October 5, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with humidity rising at night and a chance of fog or mist forming over coastal and inland areas. Winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times, while the Arabian Gulf is expected to be rough during the day before calming later.
Monday, October 6, will bring similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and continued humidity overnight. Winds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, occasionally gusting to 35 km/h, and the sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, October 7, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of morning mist. Winds will shift from northwesterly to southeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 35 km/h.
By Wednesday, October 8, fair to partly cloudy conditions will persist, with fog or mist possible, especially in western areas. Winds will vary from southeasterly to northeasterly, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and occasionally reaching 35 km/h.
The NCM urged motorists to remain cautious during early morning hours due to fog and reduced visibility, especially along the coast and in inland areas.
