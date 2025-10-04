UAE weather forecast: Fair days, foggy mornings, and no threat from Cyclone Shakthi

Over the next few days, conditions across the UAE are expected to remain largely stable. On Sunday, October 5, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with humidity rising at night and a chance of fog or mist forming over coastal and inland areas. Winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times, while the Arabian Gulf is expected to be rough during the day before calming later.