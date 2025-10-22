The amphitheatre has hosted Bruno Mars, Metallica, Post Malone and other stars
It’s the kind of story you read in books — or see in films. Unbelievable, yet true. Marwan Lockman, the architect behind Bahrain’s 10,000-seat Al Dana Amphitheatre, designed it from a kitchen table. Proof, perhaps, that the impossible can exist — with enough late nights, careful planning, and relentless belief.
So, how? How did it all begin?
He tells us. It began with a late-night sketch, not in a studio, but in bed, followed by long hours at a kitchen table. “The initial sketch was drawn late at night in bed, while the physical model was built on the kitchen table over many late nights in a two-month concept design period,” Lockman recalls. “This was prior to having my own children, so the additional time spent out of the office to work on this concept was viable.”
He saw it as a puzzle, finding the pieces that had to fall into place. Difficult, yes. But, thrilling. After all, there’s an exotic thrill in trying something so novel and just believing in it, with your whole heart and soul.
He enjoyed the entire process; ‘deciphering’ the puzzle, which would be the amphitheatre, from studying the precedents and researching, to sketching, drafting and modeling each time from the macro to the micro. “The feeling of accomplishment and daily momentum leading to what was revealing itself to be something very special was unforgettable,” he says.
That sense of passion would later become the driving force behind a project that brought a fresh twist to what homegrown creativity could achieve in Bahrain — a world-class amphitheatre built not by an international heavyweight, but by a local architect with a deeply personal vision.
He explains, “In Bahrain, and the Gulf as a whole, we’re lucky to have governments that support and advocate for local talent. While being up against international architectural firms comes with its challenges, we are consistently encouraged to push ourselves, with opportunities always offered to highlight up-and-coming homegrown talent.”
His overriding attitude: The passion for the design should be the only focus, and if that was conveyed well, he would be in good standing.
Lockman believes that the most memorable designs are those that balance innovation with cultural identity — spaces that respect their surroundings and even elevate them. Innovation doesn’t mean complexity, as he notes. Sometimes the most powerful ideas are the simplest. By using local materials, minimising waste, and designing in harmony with the land, they can create architecture that’s both authentic and forward-looking.
At Al Dana, the landscape itself became a collaborator. “We didn’t impose a design,” he adds. “We let the terrain, the wind, and the sun guide us.”
For Lockman, passion isn’t just about design; it’s about identity. Being of Chinese-Egyptian heritage and raised in Bahrain, his multicultural roots have profoundly shaped his architectural perspective. As he says, such rich and varied roots are the additional tools you need to assimilate into surrounding identities.
For him, Bahrain is home, where he was born and the the country he knows best. Coupled with heritage, it allowed him flexibility to re-evaluate the vernacular from several points of view, assessing it through lens of other great architests that have offered the world reinterpretations of the traditional.
Lockman explains that the essence of Bahraini and Arab architecture lies in its simplicity and resourcefulness. It’s about using materials wisely, designing with the climate in mind, and staying true to cultural and social values. principles, he says, continue to guide how architects today interpret and evolve modern Arab design.
When asked what 'authentic Middle Eastern architecture' means in 2025, Lockman’s answer is simple: Architecture that’s honest, simple, and in harmony with nature.
He adds that despite the hot climate, the Middle East is full of natural beauty. Historically, architecture has always drawn inspiration from the land — complementing the environment, never fighting against it.
As recognition grows through platforms like Dubai Design Week and the RIBA International Awards, Lockman sees a new chapter for Middle Eastern architecture emerging. These platforms are vital for giving regional architects visibility and credibility on a global stage, as he observes. More importantly, they allow people to tell our own stories.
For him, awards are not about prestige but progress. As he says, we need to keep elevating regional talent and giving them platforms to showcase their work alongside the best in the world, he adds. Being shortlisted for the RIBA International Awards shows that architecture from our region can be visionary, responsible, and deeply rooted in culture.
As the UAE and wider Gulf push forward with sustainability goals under Vision 2071, he emphasises the importance of designing with nature, not against it. “We need to move beyond greenwashing and design with nature rather than against it. If we do this, we can build cities that are resilient, beautiful and deeply connected to their environment, even protecting the nature around us.”
Sustainability, he insists, is not just ethical — it’s practical. “Choosing to work with sustainable materials, design with the surrounding environment in mind and adhere to sustainability best practice is not just environmentally responsible, but economically viable. For example, at Al Dana, quarrying local rock from the site itself was not just a sustainable material alternative, but also helped us to come in under budget. Using the local rock also helped us to reflect the beauty of the surrounding environment in our design. These are just some of the underlying vernacular principles – economy of means and materials.”
Before Al Dana, much of Lockman’s work was in the world of luxury residences — a foundation that taught him the value of precision. Their work in luxury residential design has taught us the importance of precision and attention to detail,”says Lockman. That same level of care guided every aspect of the Amphitheatre’s design — right down to the smallest elements.
That meticulous approach is reflected throughout Al Dana. Every custom detail was created to enhance the experience for everyone who uses the space — from artists and audiences to staff. Highlights include locally quarried limestone wash basins, recycled sheet-piling urinals, and even interior finishes inspired by Fender amplifier fabric.
The result is more than just a performance venue. It’s a space that listens to its surroundings, celebrates its culture, and proves that architecture grounded in its roots can feel timeless.
