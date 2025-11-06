UAE air bridge to aid earthquake victims in Afghanistan

90 tonnes of humanitarian aid to support 200,000 people
Dubai: The UAE has established an air bridge to deliver humanitarian relief to the people of Afghanistan following the earthquake that struck the country's north, causing extensive damage to homes, hospitals, and infrastructure.
Today (Thursday), the third Emirati relief plane landed, bringing the total aid delivered so far to approximately 90 tonnes. Simultaneously, additional humanitarian supplies are being procured from local markets in northern Afghanistan. The relief includes food items, shelter materials, and medical supplies, expected to benefit more than 200,000 people.
Afghan authorities commended the UAE’s timely aid, emphasising that the UAE was the first country to stand with the Afghan people during this difficult time. They expressed deep appreciation for the UAE’s honorable and compassionate stance, highlighting the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.
A spokesperson for the Afghan government said: “Afghanistan extends its sincere gratitude to the UAE for its humanitarian and relief support following the devastating earthquake that destroyed many homes. The UAE was the first to provide aid — as it has done before during the Kunar earthquake and others.”
Afghan officials and residents in the affected areas also conveyed their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership and people for their boundless humanitarian support. They affirmed that such initiatives reflect the strong and enduring relations between the two countries and embody the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach in assisting victims of natural disasters and crises worldwide.
They also thanked the Emirati relief teams for their tireless efforts in ensuring the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected, efficiently meeting their urgent needs.
Head of the Emirati Relief Team, Hamoud Al Afari, stated that the UAE has contributed to numerous crises and disasters worldwide, including in Afghanistan, and has consistently been among the first to offer aid and assistance during humanitarian emergencies.
He explained that the UAE had previously responded to the Herat earthquake, where it established an advanced field surgical hospital and provided urgent humanitarian and medical aid to the victims.
He added: “In August this year, the provinces of Kunar and Jalalabad were struck by a powerful earthquake. The UAE was the first to arrive at the disaster site, deploying a relief and search-and-rescue team, and providing over 3,618 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies.”
Al Afari concluded by noting that the Emirati relief team is currently stationed in the provinces of Balkh and Samangan, supporting Afghan authorities in their efforts to assist those affected by the latest earthquakes.
A new shipment of humanitarian aid arrived yesterday as part of the ongoing UAE relief air bridge to Afghanistan following the recent earthquakes in the eastern regions. The total volume of UAE aid delivered to affected areas has now exceeded 3,681 tons of food, shelter, and medical supplies.
The UAE Ministry of Defense’s Joint Operations Command continues its intensive efforts to alleviate the suffering of earthquake victims through both air and sea relief corridors, while simultaneously securing additional aid from local markets to ensure the swift delivery of assistance to those most in need.
Afghan officials and residents once again expressed their profound gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for this generous humanitarian support, affirming that these actions embody the UAE’s unwavering commitment to global humanitarian solidarity and its leading role in aiding communities facing natural disasters and crises.
They also extended appreciation to the Emirati field teams for their dedicated work in ensuring rapid and efficient aid delivery to all affected regions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox