Dubai airlifts emergency aid to Afghanistan after earthquake

84 metric tonnes of medical supplies and relief items to support more than 730,000 people
Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has dispatched urgent relief to Afghanistan following the powerful earthquake that struck the country last week.
A Boeing 747 freighter carrying 84 metric tonnes of emergency aid departed Dubai this morning for Kabul. The consignment, valued at more than $929,500 (Dh3.4 million), includes medical supplies, shelter materials, and other essential items. The shipment is expected to support nearly 730,000 people affected by the disaster.
The relief mission was coordinated with international partners based at Dubai Humanitarian, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP/UNHRD), and UNICEF. The collaboration reflects Dubai’s role as a hub for global humanitarian response, enabling agencies to mobilise quickly during crises.
Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Dubai Humanitarian enables organisations to act swiftly and effectively when disasters strike. Following the earthquake, we coordinated with our members to assess needs and prepare relief items. This mission demonstrates our shared commitment to stand with the Afghan people in their time of need.”
Guided by Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a centre for international relief operations, reaffirming the UAE’s enduring humanitarian role worldwide.
