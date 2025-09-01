UAE sends emergency team to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

UAE's swift response to Afghan earthquake with aid and rescue
Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has sent an Emirati search and rescue team to help with earthquake relief efforts in eastern Afghanistan.
The team, composed of members from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, will assist in search and rescue operations and support those affected by the disaster.
The UAE also sent essential relief materials, including food, medical supplies, and tents, aimed at supporting affected families and the injured.
The aid forms part of the UAE’s swift response to natural disasters and crises, reflecting its international humanitarian mission and commitment to providing timely assistance worldwide.
The UAE remains steadfast in fulfilling its humanitarian role, reinforcing international cooperation and providing urgent support to alleviate the suffering of those in need.
