Afghanistan earthquake: 10 largest tremors that killed thousands and destroyed million of homes

10. Magnitude 8.6 (2012) in Sumatra, Indonesia: Located off the coast of northern Sumatra, this quake produced heavy shaking, but only a handful of fatalities, mostly caused by heart attacks.

9. Magnitude 8.6 (1950) in Arunachal Pradesh, India: Referred to as the Assam-Tibet earthquake, this quake produced intense shaking, triggered sandblows, ground cracks, and large landslides across the region. All told, 780 people died.

8. Magnitude 8.7 (1965) in Alaska, USA: Located near the Rat Islands of Alaska's Aleutian Islands, this earthquake generated a tsunami that was reportedly 35 feet high.

7. Magnitude 8.8 (1906) in Esmeraldas, Ecuador: Referred to as the Ecuador-Colombia earthquake, this quake produced a strong tsunami that killed 1,500 and reached as far north as San Francisco.

6. Magnitude 8.8 (2010) in Biobío, Chile: Occurring offshore near the city of Quirihue, this intense earthquake killed 523 people and destroyed more than 370,000 homes.

5. Magnitude 9.0 (1952) in Kamchatka Krai, Russia: The world's first recorded magnitude 9 earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that struck Hawaii, causing over $1 million in damages.

4. Magnitude 9.1 (2011) in Tōhoku, Japan: Named the Great Tōhoku earthquake, this quake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 15,000 people and displaced 130,000 more.

3. Magnitude 9.1 (2004) in Sumatra, Indonesia: The Sumatra-Andaman Islands earthquake triggered massive tsunamis and killed more than 280,000 people while displacing 1.1 million across South Asia and East Africa.

2. Magnitude 9.2 (1964) in Alaska, USA: Often referred to as the Great Alaska earthquake, the Prince William Sound earthquake, or the Good Friday earthquake, this quake and ensuing tsunami killed 130 people and caused $2.3 billion in damage.