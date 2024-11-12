Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the continued support of the UAE, its leadership, government, and people, for the brotherly Lebanese people to assist in recovery, achieve security and stability, and provide basic materials such as medicines and medical supplies in light of the current difficult conditions. Since its establishment by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been committed to provide assistance, particularly in critical times, such as those which the region is currently witnessing.