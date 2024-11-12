ABU DHABI: The UAE has dispatched its 18th aircraft as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, carrying 40 tonnes of medical supplies. Through this relief airbridge, activated in the first week of October, the UAE aims to urgently deliver essential food, medical, and shelter supplies to the people of Lebanon, helping them recover from the hardships caused by the ongoing conflict. The aid delivery by UAE humanitarian institutions and charities is being coordinated closely with international agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
This comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, with follow-up from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.
Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the continued support of the UAE, its leadership, government, and people, for the brotherly Lebanese people to assist in recovery, achieve security and stability, and provide basic materials such as medicines and medical supplies in light of the current difficult conditions. Since its establishment by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been committed to provide assistance, particularly in critical times, such as those which the region is currently witnessing.
He emphasised that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is a world leader in supporting those impacted by wars, conflicts, disasters, and crises. He noted that the UAE will continue its relief efforts for the Lebanese people, both within Lebanon and among Lebanese refugees in Syria, by providing essential supplies and basic needs for all. This reflects the nation's deep humanitarian commitment and its steadfast approach to providing assistance to those in need, regardless of location, circumstance, or crises.