UAE sends 2500 tonnes of aid to support quake-affected people in Afghanistan

This comes as part of the UAE’s relief bridge to support the Afghan people

WAM
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE aid ship set sail heading to Gwadar Port in Pakistan, in preparation for transporting its cargo by land to Afghanistan to assist the Afghan people following the earthquake that struck the country recently. The ship carries 2,500 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Joint Operations Command confirmed that the ship was prepared in cooperation with the UAE Aid Agency with the participation of several charitable and humanitarian organisations and institutions in the UAE, reflecting the spirit of national solidarity and the integration of efforts among various entities to provide urgent relief support to Afghanistan.

The Emirati aid ship comes within the framework of the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the urgent humanitarian response for the friendly Afghan people, helping them overcome the repercussions of these exceptional circumstances and working to meet their basic needs.

This humanitarian support reflects the noble values adopted by the UAE, aimed at enhancing peace and stability in the region, providing aid and assistance to those affected by humanitarian crises, and affirming its commitment to supporting relief efforts around the world.

