UAE launches urgent response to Sri Lanka’s floods, landslides

Rescue teams and relief supplies deployed to disaster-hit Sri Lanka
In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched an urgent response to the humanitarian crisis caused by severe floods and landslides across Sri Lanka. The effort is being carried out through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency and the Emirates Red Crescent.
Rescue operations and immediate relief
The UAE’s response includes search and rescue missions in affected areas, undertaken by teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. Urgent relief supplies — including essential food items and critical shelter materials — are also being delivered to communities impacted by the disaster.
Scale of devastation
The floods and landslides have left at least 355 people dead, with more than 366 still missing. Over one million residents have been affected, daily life has been severely disrupted and hundreds of homes have been partially or completely destroyed across multiple districts.
Supporting recovery and stabilisation
The UAE’s intervention aims to support rapid recovery efforts and help restore stability in line with its humanitarian principles. This includes immediate relief, the deployment of rescue teams and the provision of food, medicine, clothing and shelter to vulnerable groups and those affected by natural disasters worldwide.
Continued aid to the Sri Lankan people
The UAE will continue sending humanitarian aid and shelter materials to support the friendly people of Sri Lanka, ease the suffering of affected families and accelerate recovery and stabilisation efforts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox