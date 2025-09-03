GOLD/FOREX
UAE provides urgent humanitarian aid for flood victims in Yemen's Wadi Nakhlah

UAE seeks to improve living conditions for displaced persons and those in need in Yemen

WAM
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has delivered new humanitarian aid in Wadi Nakhlah on Yemen’s western coast, where shelter tents were distributed to families affected by the difficult humanitarian conditions.

The initiative came in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, which played a key role in organising the logistics and distributing the aid.

Through such initiatives, the UAE seeks to improve living conditions for displaced persons and those in need in Yemen, where the humanitarian situation continues to require greater support and assistance.

This step reflects the UAE’s commitment to standing by the Yemeni people during times of crisis and supporting humanitarian relief efforts in the most affected areas.

