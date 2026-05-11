From July 22, direct flights to Caracas and Bogota
Qatar Airways said it will expand its operations in the Americas by launching flights to Caracas in Venezuela and Bogota in Colombia from July 22, strengthening its global route network.
The airline said the move would make it the first Gulf carrier to operate flights to Venezuela and the first international airline to offer direct flights linking the Middle East with both Bogota and Caracas.
Qatar Airways said the new services underscore its commitment, announced last year, to enhancing global air connectivity in the region.
The flight schedule to Caracas and Bogota has been designed to provide seamless connections through Hamad International Airport to destinations including Australia, China, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea and the UAE, the airline said.
With the addition of the two capitals, Caracas and Bogota will become the 15th and 16th destinations in the Americas within Qatar Airways’ network.
The carrier launched its South American operations in 2010 with its first route to Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Qatar Airways said it continues to rebuild and expand its network, which includes more than 160 destinations during the summer season.