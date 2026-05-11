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Qatar Airways to launch direct flights to Venezuela and Colombia

From July 22, direct flights to Caracas and Bogota

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Qatar Airways announces two new routes to Caracas and Bogota.
Qatar Airways announces two new routes to Caracas and Bogota.
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said it will expand its operations in the Americas by launching flights to Caracas in Venezuela and Bogota in Colombia from July 22, strengthening its global route network.

The airline said the move would make it the first Gulf carrier to operate flights to Venezuela and the first international airline to offer direct flights linking the Middle East with both Bogota and Caracas.

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Qatar Airways said the new services underscore its commitment, announced last year, to enhancing global air connectivity in the region.

The flight schedule to Caracas and Bogota has been designed to provide seamless connections through Hamad International Airport to destinations including Australia, China, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea and the UAE, the airline said.

With the addition of the two capitals, Caracas and Bogota will become the 15th and 16th destinations in the Americas within Qatar Airways’ network.

The carrier launched its South American operations in 2010 with its first route to Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Qatar Airways said it continues to rebuild and expand its network, which includes more than 160 destinations during the summer season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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