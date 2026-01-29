DIHAD 2026 to celebrate brotherhood of UAE and Kuwait

Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB), and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region said: “Solidarity is the essence of humanitarian work, and the participation of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026 clearly reflects this value, as it contributes to enhancing humanitarian dialogue and the exchange of expertise among Emirati, Kuwaiti, and international professionals.”