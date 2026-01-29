DIHAD 2026 to celebrate brotherhood of UAE and Kuwait

The 22nd edition's theme is 'Humanitarianism in Transition...'
The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), an event on humanitarian aid and development, will take place on May 5-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year it’s celebrating the bond between the UAE and Kuwait during seven days dubbed the UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever Week .
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the highlight of the 22nd edition of DIHAD coincides with the national celebrations of UAE–Kuwait relations, which are taking place across all emirates through more than 40 community, cultural, and entertainment events.
The 22nd edition of DIHAD is being held under the theme “Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action”.
For more than two decades, the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition has served as an international platform that has helped transform humanitarian challenges into opportunities, strengthened global partnerships, and inspired a new generation of humanitarian leaders, bringing together international organisations, government entities, the private sector, decision-makers, and experts from around the world.
This year’s DIHAD also focuses on the drivers of change in humanitarian action, ways to adapt to current challenges, strengthening leadership capabilities, and redesigning operational approaches to ensure a strong and effective future for humanitarian work in the years ahead.
DIHAD 2026 brings together a distinguished group of partners from government entities, international and non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, the private sector, and media organisations, with the aim of strengthening cooperation, developing solutions, and shaping a more effective and inclusive humanitarian future.
Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB), and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region said: “Solidarity is the essence of humanitarian work, and the participation of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026 clearly reflects this value, as it contributes to enhancing humanitarian dialogue and the exchange of expertise among Emirati, Kuwaiti, and international professionals.”
He added, “DIHAD is not merely an event, but a platform that transforms ideas into action, bringing together leaders, practitioners, and experts to build strategic partnerships, foster innovation, and deliver practical solutions to complex humanitarian challenges. Kuwait’s participation highlights its pioneering humanitarian legacy and distinguished experience in relief and charitable work, reaffirming a shared vision with the United Arab Emirates in serving humanity, supporting humanitarian causes globally, and inspiring future generations to build a more hopeful future.”
