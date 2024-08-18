Dubai: Ahead of World Humanitarian Day (August 19), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday reaffirmed that the UAE will continue to pursue the humanitarian path laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers since the founding of the nation.
“In a rapidly moving, scrambling and unstable world, one has two choices: to make noise without leaving a lasting mark, or to create impact without the noise. The UAE has chosen to have an impact. Our humanitarian journey reflects who we are—our identity, our values, and our faith. We continue to pursue the path laid out by the late Sheikh Zayed and his brothers since the founding of the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his official X account.
The post also carried a video showing people in need of humanitarian assistance and UAE’s projects to alleviate their hardships.