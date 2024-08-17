Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Nations, and African Union delegations assembled in Switzerland have issued the following joint statement on Sudan:
"The international delegations in Switzerland for the Sudan talks welcome the Sovereign Council of Sudan's decision to open the Adre border crossing from Chad into North Darfur for the next three months. We also welcome the Rapid Support Forces' commitment to cooperate with humanitarian deliveries, particularly through the critical Dabbah route to Darfur and Kordofan, and to ensure the protection of humanitarian personnel in their work.
These constructive actions by both parties will facilitate the delivery of aid essential to preventing famine, addressing food insecurity, and meeting the immense humanitarian needs in Darfur and beyond. The parties should immediately communicate and coordinate with humanitarian partners to operationalise these corridors with full and unhindered access. The international community and humanitarian organizations must also seize this opportunity to deliver assistance and save the lives of the most vulnerable. The work of the international delegations in Switzerland continues today."