These constructive actions by both parties will facilitate the delivery of aid essential to preventing famine, addressing food insecurity, and meeting the immense humanitarian needs in Darfur and beyond. The parties should immediately communicate and coordinate with humanitarian partners to operationalise these corridors with full and unhindered access. The international community and humanitarian organizations must also seize this opportunity to deliver assistance and save the lives of the most vulnerable. The work of the international delegations in Switzerland continues today."