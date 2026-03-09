GOLD/FOREX
UAE air defence intercepts threats: Debris injures two in Abu Dhabi

Jordanian and Egyptian nationals injured in Abu Dhabi debris incidents

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Abu Dhabi reports injuries after intercepted debris incidents
Abu Dhabi reports injuries after intercepted debris incidents
Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to two separate incidents of debris falling in the city following successful interceptions by the UAE’s air defence systems.

In the first incident, a Jordanian national sustained minor injuries, while the second incident resulted in moderate injuries to an Egyptian national.

Officials confirmed that the debris fell as a result of intercepted missiles or drones, and that the incidents were contained without further escalation. Emergency services responded promptly to both locations to provide medical assistance and secure the areas.

Authorities have urged the public to follow official guidance, rely only on verified sources for updates, and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information, in order to safeguard community safety and prevent panic.

The UAE continues to maintain heightened vigilance across the country as regional tensions persist, with air defence systems actively monitoring and neutralising potential threats to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

