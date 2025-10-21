Global Food Week 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

As part of its commitment to supporting differently-abled communities, Lulu signed an MoU with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination (ZHO) to source fresh fruits and vegetables grown on ZHO-managed farms. These products will be made available across Lulu stores in the GCC. The agreement was signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director of ZHO, and Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.