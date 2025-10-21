Global Food Week 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Lulu unveils strategic CSR partnerships & launches new range of UAE-manufactured products
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Global Food Week officially kicked off at ADNEC.
This year’s edition features the participation of 2,070 companies from 75 countries, including 18 first-time participants. Additionally, 543 exhibitors and brands are participating for the first time this year.
On the opening day, Lulu Group announced a series of strategic partnerships and unveiled a new range of UAE-manufactured products. At its dedicated pavilion, the retail major signed three key MoUs focused on strengthening private label sourcing and fostering inclusive economic growth.
Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with government officials and other dignitaries, visited the exhibition center on the opening day.
As part of its commitment to supporting differently-abled communities, Lulu signed an MoU with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination (ZHO) to source fresh fruits and vegetables grown on ZHO-managed farms. These products will be made available across Lulu stores in the GCC. The agreement was signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director of ZHO, and Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.
In support of the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), Lulu Group has signed an MoU to source a significant range of products crafted by women artisans empowered through the initiative.
The MoU was signed by Maywand Jabarkhyl, CEO of FBMI, and Shamim Sainulabdeen, Director of Lulu Private Label, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; and Salim V.I., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer of Lulu.
The Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) is a pioneering social enterprise founded by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It focuses on empowering underprivileged women, particularly in Afghanistan, by providing sustainable employment, education, and healthcare.
Through the production of handmade carpets, crafts, and other artisanal goods, FBMI not only preserves cultural heritage but also creates meaningful economic opportunities for thousands of women and their families.
To further expand its sourcing of UAE manufactured spices and food products, Lulu signed a partnership agreement with Bawabt Liwa Food Industries. The MoU was signed by Humaid Ali Al Zaabi, CEO and Owner of Bawabt Liwa, and Noushad TK, Director of Al Tayeb Distribution.
Alongside the agreements, Lulu launched a new portfolio of private label products in support of the ‘Make It In The Emirates’ campaign. The range includes:
Three variants of honey from Emirates International Agricultural Advanced Company Abu Dhabi
Four Variants of Coffee capsules and beans from Samira Maatouk Group Abu Dhabi
Dates Syrup supplied by Al Barakah Dates Factory Dubai
Traditional Arabic spices from Bawabt Liwa Food Industries
Value-added meat products
The current edition of Global Food Week has achieved record growth across all performance indicators, exhibition space, number of exhibitors, and participating countries.
The event, held from October 21 to 23, brings together a diverse array of local and international participants, including leading global companies from the food and agriculture sectors.
