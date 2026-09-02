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Abu Dhabi to host UAE-France Business Forum on September 22 at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, focusing on AI prospects and investment opportunities

Over 300 experts, policymakers, investors and tech leaders will come together

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi
Gulf News

Abu Dhabi will host the second edition of the UAE-France Business Forum under the theme “AI Prospects” on September 22 at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The forum is organised by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the UAE, with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi serving as its Knowledge Partner, in cooperation with key stakeholders in the sector, including the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Team France Export – Business France, Bpifrance, the Regional Economic Department of the French Embassy, La French Tech Abu Dhabi-Dubai, and French Foreign Trade Advisors.

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The forum seeks to further strengthen connections between the French and UAE artificial intelligence ecosystems, bringing together key players from across the sector.

Rising investment in infrastructure and industrial applications

UAE-France cooperation in artificial intelligence is entering a new phase of strategic acceleration, supported by growing investments in AI infrastructure and industrial applications.

The forum will bring together policymakers, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs and technology leaders from Europe and the Middle East to explore the growing role of artificial intelligence across business, industry and society.

It will also connect the different components of the AI value chain, from academic research and studies to investment, entrepreneurship and industrial applications. The event will provide French start-ups with opportunities to access the UAE market while strengthening commercial ties within the country’s rapidly expanding AI landscape.

Strengthening partnerships

Agnes Lopez Cruz, Director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the UAE, said: “The ‘AI Prospects’ Business Forum achieved significant success during its inaugural edition last year. Building on this strong momentum, the forum has rapidly established itself as a key platform for advancing cooperation between France and the UAE.”

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Director of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “The longstanding relations between the UAE and France continue to create promising and fruitful opportunities across education, research and innovation.”

The forum aims to strengthen UAE-France cooperation in AI infrastructure, innovation and the responsible development of technologies that are shaping the future of industries and societies.

The programme is centred on the concept: “If data is the new oil, artificial intelligence is the engine,” highlighting the growing role of AI in transforming data into actionable insights with economic value and tangible social impact.

The one-day event is expected to bring together more than 300 high-level officials and experts from the government, academic, industrial and investment sectors.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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