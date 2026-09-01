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Hili Forum 2026: Registration opens, 60 speakers, 35+ nations

The forum will be held at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Hili Forum 2026: Registration opens, 60 speakers, 35+ nations

The Emirates Policy Center and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy have announced the opening of registration for the third edition of the annual Hili Forum, taking place in Abu Dhabi on September 7 and 8, 2026, under the theme “The Gulf at a Crossroads: Conflict, Consequences and Course Correction.”

The forum will be held at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading policymakers, experts, academics, diplomats, thought leaders and business figures from the UAE, the region and around the world to explore major regional and global transformations and their implications for the Gulf.

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The organisers have invited members of the community — particularly academics, researchers, students and others with an interest in strategic affairs — to register to attend the forum’s sessions and strategic dialogues.

Registration and further information are available through the forum’s Arabic registration page at hiliforum.ae/ar⁠ and its English registration page at hiliforum.ae/en⁠.

More than 60 speakers from around the world

The third edition of the forum is expected to bring together more than 60 speakers and over 1,000 participants from more than 35 countries, including senior officials, decision-makers, diplomats, experts, intellectuals, academics, business leaders, representatives of international organisations and think tanks from the UAE, the region and beyond.

Among the prominent speakers scheduled to participate are Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden; Vuk Jeremić, former Foreign Minister of Serbia; Yoo Jae-sung, former Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Lieutenant General Stefano Mannino, President of the Italian Centre for Higher Defence Studies; and Jean-Yves Le Gall, former President of the International Astronautical Federation.

Three key pillars shaping the forum agenda

The forum’s agenda is structured around three main pillars: geopolitics, geoeconomics and geotechnology.

This year’s discussions will examine the options available to Gulf states as they navigate an increasingly complex strategic environment, with a focus on building a more stable and resilient regional order, strengthening crisis-management capabilities and developing new strategic balances.

Sessions will also explore the future of security frameworks and deterrence policies, the security of vital maritime routes, and ways to strengthen the resilience of supply chains, trade and energy systems.

The forum will further examine the growing role of middle powers in shaping the next phase of globalisation and the international order.

Rethinking conventional assumptions

The forum’s theme reflects the need to reassess many traditional assumptions surrounding security, cooperation and global governance, while highlighting the importance of anticipating future developments and developing practical solutions and pathways to help course-correct unfolding events.

It also seeks to identify and capitalise on new opportunities emerging from regional and international transformations, while fostering strategic thinking on the challenges and possibilities that will shape the future of the Gulf and the wider international system.

How to register for Hili Forum 2026

Arabic registration: hiliforum.ae/ar⁠

English registration: hiliforum.ae/en⁠

Official website: Hili Forum 2026⁠

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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