GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Temperatures to reach 47°C inland as UAE braces for dusty week

Fresh winds may trigger blowing dust before humidity rises later this week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The fair weather pattern is expected to continue through the coming days, with partly cloudy skies over eastern areas on Monday.
The fair weather pattern is expected to continue through the coming days, with partly cloudy skies over eastern areas on Monday.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather today, Sunday, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast and light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds freshening at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. 

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 47°C in inland areas, 42°C along the coast and islands, and 37°C in the mountains, while winds of 10–25km/h may reach 35km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The fair weather pattern is expected to continue through the coming days, with partly cloudy skies over eastern areas on Monday and fresh winds causing blowing dust, reaching up to 40km/h.

On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to ease slightly over western parts of the country, while humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of mist over some coastal and internal areas. 

By Wednesday and Thursday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier at times, with humidity increasing overnight and the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal areas. 

The Arabian Gulf may also become rough at times westward later in the week, while conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight. 

Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Light to occasionally moderate rain fell over areas near the Hajar Mountains, creating autumn-like scenes along the eastern coastline.

Summer rain brings relief to UAE despite scorching heat

2m read
Temperatures highs will reach up to 47 degree Celsius today across the UAE.

Brace for 47°C: Dust, humidity to make UAE feel hotter

1m read
Temperatures are forecast to range between 42C and 47C inland, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.

UAE temperatures to hit as high as 47°C

1m read
Windy and dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.

UAE to get brief temperature drop before rebound

1m read