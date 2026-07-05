Fresh winds may trigger blowing dust before humidity rises later this week
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather today, Sunday, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast and light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds freshening at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 47°C in inland areas, 42°C along the coast and islands, and 37°C in the mountains, while winds of 10–25km/h may reach 35km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The fair weather pattern is expected to continue through the coming days, with partly cloudy skies over eastern areas on Monday and fresh winds causing blowing dust, reaching up to 40km/h.
On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to ease slightly over western parts of the country, while humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of mist over some coastal and internal areas.
By Wednesday and Thursday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier at times, with humidity increasing overnight and the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal areas.
The Arabian Gulf may also become rough at times westward later in the week, while conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.