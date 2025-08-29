Don’t miss Filipino rock legends Sponge Cola live in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025
Dubai: Abu Dhabi, are you ready to rock?
The legends of OPM rock, Sponge Cola, are coming to the UAE for the first time ever, and it’s happening for just one night only. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime musical homecoming for every Filipino abroad. This is where nostalgia hits hard, and the music hits harder.
From jeepneys to stadiums – Sponge Cola has been with you all the way.
With anthems like “Jeepney”, “Bitiw”, “Tuliro”, “Gemini”, “XGF”, and “Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay”, their songs have defined the soundtrack of youth, heartbreaks, barkada nights, and everything in between.
About the band
Formed in 2002, Sponge Cola is made up of the magnetic Yael Yuzon (vocals/guitar), Gosh Dilay (bass), Armo Armovit (guitar), and Tedmark Cruz (drums). With 8 full-length albums, countless chart-topping hits, and a loyal global fanbase, they’re one of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the Philippines today.
Live. Loud. Legendary.
Whether it’s your first time seeing them live or your tenth, this show will be pure fire – packed with the raw, high-voltage energy and heartfelt emotion only Sponge Cola can deliver. Sing, scream, cry, jump – feel it all as they take over The Hall – Pixoul in Abu Dhabi.
One band. One night. One massive party.
It’s more than a concert – it’s a celebration of Filipino pride, passion, and music that moved generations.
Tickets selling fast - Secure yours now at Ticketmaster.ae
Venue: The Hall – Pixoul, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
Date: September 13, 2025
Don’t just hear the music – be part of it.
Let’s light up Abu Dhabi with Pinoy rock. See you there!
