GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Sponge Cola Live in Abu Dhabi 2025 – One night only Original Pilipino Music rock concert

Don’t miss Filipino rock legends Sponge Cola live in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
From late-night jeepney rides to screaming your lungs out in packed arenas, Sponge Cola's been there. With hits like "Jeepney," "Bitiw," "Tuliro," "Gemini," "XGF," and "Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay," they didn’t just make songs, they made moments.
From late-night jeepney rides to screaming your lungs out in packed arenas, Sponge Cola's been there. With hits like "Jeepney," "Bitiw," "Tuliro," "Gemini," "XGF," and "Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay," they didn’t just make songs, they made moments.
Ticketmaster

Dubai: Abu Dhabi, are you ready to rock?

The legends of OPM rock, Sponge Cola, are coming to the UAE for the first time ever, and it’s happening for just one night only. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime musical homecoming for every Filipino abroad. This is where nostalgia hits hard, and the music hits harder.

From jeepneys to stadiums – Sponge Cola has been with you all the way.
With anthems like “Jeepney”, “Bitiw”, “Tuliro”, “Gemini”, “XGF”, and “Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay”, their songs have defined the soundtrack of youth, heartbreaks, barkada nights, and everything in between.

About the band
Formed in 2002, Sponge Cola is made up of the magnetic Yael Yuzon (vocals/guitar), Gosh Dilay (bass), Armo Armovit (guitar), and Tedmark Cruz (drums). With 8 full-length albums, countless chart-topping hits, and a loyal global fanbase, they’re one of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the Philippines today.

Live. Loud. Legendary.
Whether it’s your first time seeing them live or your tenth, this show will be pure fire – packed with the raw, high-voltage energy and heartfelt emotion only Sponge Cola can deliver. Sing, scream, cry, jump – feel it all as they take over The Hall – Pixoul in Abu Dhabi.

One band. One night. One massive party.
It’s more than a concert – it’s a celebration of Filipino pride, passion, and music that moved generations.

Tickets selling fast - Secure yours now at Ticketmaster.ae
Venue: The Hall – Pixoul, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
Date: September 13, 2025

Don’t just hear the music – be part of it.
Let’s light up Abu Dhabi with Pinoy rock. See you there!

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
PinoyFilipino artists

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rock Media Global Group rethinks brand-audience connect

Rock Media Global Group rethinks brand-audience connect

2m read
Meet the dropout who became the ‘Voice of Dubai’

Meet the dropout who became the ‘Voice of Dubai’

4m read
Ireland is home to an estimated 80,000 people of Indian origin, comprising around 33,898 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and 40,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Indians targeted in Ireland: Embassy issues advisory

2m read
Rock royalty Guns N Roses

Guns N’ Roses sparked my lifelong love for rock music

4m read