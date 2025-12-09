Imagine Dragons manager brings music–gaming fusion to BRIDGE Summit 2025

Explaining how this ‘jump’ from music to gaming was a ‘lifelong dream’ for him and his brother Dan, the lead vocalist and a founding member of Imagine Dragons, Reynolds said: “It felt very foreign at first, even though we grew up playing video games. Dan and I were coding, doing 3D modeling and animating, which was a lifelong dream for us. At the heart of both music and gaming is creativity: you have an idea, and you’re trying to connect people through that idea. Just like you can’t write a song by trying to make a hit, you can’t build a game solely for an audience – you have to start from creativity, or it won’t work.”