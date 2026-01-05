Leading riders set for Sheikh Mohammed Endurance Festival

One of the most prestigious competitions in the sport, the festival is held in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, a World Endurance Champion whose long-standing support has played a central role in the development of equestrian sport. The festival reflects the UAE’s commitment to the development of equestrian sport and the delivery of world-class sporting events, while further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for endurance riding. Since its inception, the festival has attracted elite riders and leading endurance stables from around the world.