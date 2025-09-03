VR falconry, smart drones unveil high-tech hunting at ADIHEX

Digital technologies and innovations are increasingly permeating traditional practices
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 is highlighting the latest innovations supporting the art of falconry, featuring specialized training drones, satellite-based tracking devices, and virtual reality technologies that offer an unprecedented experience of watching falcons during the hunt. The showcase reflects the convergence of Emirati heritage with cutting-edge technology.
Experts and company representatives participating in the exhibition emphasized that digital technologies and innovations are increasingly permeating traditional practices such as hunting, enhancing both professionalism and enjoyment.
Afra Al Dhaheri, Founder and Owner of Al Shiraqa Falconry, announced a world-first innovation being presented at ADIHEX: a smart camera fixed to the falcon’s hood that streams live footage to VR headsets or screens, allowing falconers to experience the hunt as though seeing through the falcon’s own eyes.
She explained that the invention enables falconers to follow the moment the bird launches towards its prey in real time, providing a fully immersive experience. The camera covers a range of up to 10 kilometers and operates on lightweight batteries, each lasting 20 minutes, with the total weight of the camera and battery being just 38 grams.
Al Dhaheri stressed that the innovation goes beyond entertainment, serving as an educational and cultural tool for falconers while also promoting Emirati heritage on the global stage. It further supports cultural tourism by integrating artificial intelligence and virtual reality with the traditional practice of falconry.
Mohammed Al Ali, a drone programmer and technician specializing in falconry drones at Al Laith Birds, highlighted the role of training drones such as the “Falcon Trainer” in providing safe and effective training environments that simulate natural hunting practices. He added that tracking devices have become an essential part of falcon training and protection, pointing to the growing reliance on GPS-enabled trackers that allow precise location mapping of falcons on Google Maps, even over long distances.
Majed Najm, Sales Manager at Marshall Radio Falconry, noted that falcon-tracking devices have undergone rapid advancements—evolving from limited-range systems capable of tracking only one bird, to wide-range devices able to track up to 20 falcons simultaneously. He explained that tracking is now integrated into smart applications connected to mobile phones.
He added that combining traditional radio tracking with modern satellite-based systems ensures comprehensive coverage: radio signals work effectively in closed environments and valleys, while GPS enables precise location tracking in open areas. He also noted that some of the latest products are designed for monitoring migratory birds and wildlife, contributing to environmental conservation efforts.
This exciting zone offers interactive workshops for children to learn about falcons, including handling techniques and making falconry tools like hoods, anklets, and jesses. Kids can also enjoy falcon-themed arts and crafts. In the Hadheera Area, they’ll explore Emirati customs such as greeting guests, majlis etiquette, and the proper way to serve Arabic coffee, including the order of serving based on seniority.
Within the “Royal Stables” pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, riders of people of determination; Wafa Al Dahmani and Fatima Al Baloushi showcased their horse-dressage skills. Their participation highlighted the remarkable success of the Royal Stables’ program in enhancing and developing the performance of people of determination in the sport of dressage.
Al Dahmani emphasized that the exhibition is a true “friend” to people of determination, with initiatives designed to empower them, develop their skills, and raise their aspirations. She noted that the developmental programs provided opportunities to participate in dressage performances, reflecting the UAE’s pioneering role in addressing their aspirations and offering supportive initiatives for their integration into society.
She further explained that the Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi gave her and her colleague Fatima a significant opportunity through its program to advance the performance of riders of determination in dressage. This included hands-on training in the United Kingdom with the British team—winners of multiple gold medals—leading up to their anticipated participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.
