Palaash Muchhal sues Smriti Mandhana’s friend for ₹100 million over allegations

Vidnyan Mane accused Palaash Muchhal of cheating on Smriti Mandhana and financial fraud
Music composer and singer Palaash Muchhal has filed a ₹100 million defamation lawsuit against actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, responding to serious allegations including claims of cheating, financial fraud, and personal misconduct.
The legal action comes as Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana remain at the centre of a personal and legal storm following the cancellation of their wedding, originally scheduled for late 2025.
Mane had accused Muchhal of cheating on Mandhana and defrauding him of funds invested in an unreleased film project. He also alleged that Muchhal was “caught red-handed with another woman” during the wedding celebrations.
Responding publicly on Instagram, Muchhal confirmed that a defamation notice worth ₹100 million has been sent to Mane. He described the allegations as “false, outrageous, and highly defamatory,” claiming they were made with the deliberate intent to damage his reputation and career.
According to the complaint, Vidnyan Mane was introduced to Palaash Muchhal by Smriti Mandhana’s father during one of Muchhal’s visits to Sangli. Mane, a childhood friend of Mandhana and a film financier, was approached to invest in a new film project.
The dispute centres on Mane’s claim that he invested ₹40 million in the film Nazariya, expecting an OTT release and timely returns. He alleges that after the project failed to materialise, Muchhal initially promised to repay the funds but later avoided his calls and blocked him.
As per Hindustan Times, Palaash Muchhal’s lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, refuted the allegations, questioning Vidnyan Mane’s credibility and emphasising that the only connection was through Smriti Mandhana’s father. “Why did he wait until after the wedding broke off to make these accusations? Palaash is exploring all legal options,” Mithare said.
Mane, however, has maintained his allegations, claiming fraud, blackmail, and additional pressure from the Muchhal family to invest another ₹10 million, threatening him with financial loss.
The legal and personal fallout continues to dominate headlines as the public speculates on the reasons behind the abrupt cancellation of the star couple’s wedding.
