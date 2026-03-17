Premier League review – Top 3 results

Arsenal set for title, United boost top four hopes and Spurs pick up valuable draw
There was a total of 16 goals scored across an exhilarating matchweek in the Premier League, check out our top three results here.
The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier league table to nine points after beating an Everton side who travelled to the Emirates with one of the best away records in the league.
Arsenal’s win came just hours before title rivals Manchester City took on West Ham United, with Pep Guardiola’s side visibly under pressure as they dropped points, allowing the Gunners to move a step closer to their first league title since 2004.
Mikel Arteta’s side put on another resilient display against Everton who hadn’t been beaten on the road in the league since early December.
Arsenal dominated possession for large spells of the match with the Merseryside team making it difficult by defending deep and staying compact.
Everton possibly thought they were going to get a good point away from home but to Arsenal’s credit they kept pushing and finally made the breakthrough with just a minute of normal time to play.
Viktor Gyökeres was in the right place at the right time as Everton keeper Jordan Pickford flapped at a cross before the ball fell to the striker who had an open net to score.
In injury time, 16-year-old Max Dowman sealed the win with a historic goal, becoming the youngest scorer in Premier League history.
In a crucial Premier League clash, Manchester United faced Aston Villa in a tight contest with major top-four implications. Both teams began the day level on points, with United sitting in third place only ahead of Villa on goal difference, making the match effectively a six-pointer in the race for Champions League football next season.
With a lot at stake, the opening half proved to be a slightly disappointing one in terms of chances created. United looked to control possession, while Villa worked hard defensively and tried to threaten on the counterattack, but the sides went into half-time at 0-0.
Whatever Michael Carrick said to his team at the break clearly worked as they looked like a completely different side in the second half.
Just 10 minutes after the interval the hosts got themselves ahead when a Bruno Fernandes cross was met by Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who headed the ball powerfully past Emiliano Martínez into the back of the net.
Although United appeared to be in control after taking the lead, Villa struck back against the run of play with a well-taken finish from Ross Barkley, whose goal added fresh intrigue to the contest.
The Red Devils fought back however, scoring seven minutes later when Fernandes who was involved again threaded through Matheus Cunha who finished well from an angle to make it 2-1.
Subsitute Benjamin Šeško killed the game off with a smart finish from inside the box with United moving three points clear of Villa in third following the win.
Liverpool hosted Spurs at Anfield on Sunday knowing a victory could move them into fourth after top four rivals Aston Villa and Chelsea had dropped points across the weekend.
Spurs who have endured a difficult season and were battling near the bottom of the table, arrived with a huge job on their hands. Before kick-off, Igor Tudor’s side were above the relegation zone on goal difference as draws for West Ham and Nottingham Forest put the pressure on.
The Red’s controlled much of the possession throughout the match, dominating the ball and spending long spells in Tottenham’s half. Despite their control, they struggled to fully break Spurs down and looked vulnerable defensively when Tottenham countered.
Their pressure eventually paid off when Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead with a trademark free-kick 18 minutes in, putting the hosts in command and seemingly on course for an important win.
However, Tottenham refused to give up and punished the hosts for not putting the game to bed when when former Everton player Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to equalise, silencing the home crowd and securing a valuable point for Spurs.
The dramatic late goal caused the Anfield crowd to react with clear frustration, with boos echoing around the stadium as Liverpool were forced to settle for a draw.