UAE President appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Secretary-General of National Media Authority

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi as the Secretary-General of the National Media Authority with the rank of a Ministry Under-Secretary.
Dr. Al Kaabi has previously served as the Director-General of the National Media Office, and Under-Secretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, in addition to several senior positions in the Abu Dhabi government.
