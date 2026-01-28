GOLD/FOREX
UAE President appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Secretary-General of National Media Authority

Al Kaabi has previously served as the Director-General of the National Media Office

WAM
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi as the Secretary-General of the National Media Authority with the rank of a Ministry Under-Secretary.

Dr. Al Kaabi has previously served as the Director-General of the National Media Office, and Under-Secretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, in addition to several senior positions in the Abu Dhabi government.

