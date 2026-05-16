Iran suspected in US gas station cyber breach: Reports

Cyber probe focuses on exposed gas station tank gauges amid Iran-linked suspicions
US officials suspect Iranian-linked hackers may be behind cyber intrusions targeting fuel-level monitoring systems at gas stations across multiple US states, CNN reported, citing sources briefed on the investigation.
According to CNN, the compromised automatic tank gauge (ATG) systems were exposed online without password protection, allowing attackers in some cases to manipulate fuel level readings displayed on monitors. However, officials clarified that actual fuel quantities in storage tanks were not affected.
Officials said the incidents have not caused physical damage or injuries, but warned that access to such systems could, in theory, be used to conceal fuel leaks or create operational risks, CNN reported.
CNN said Iran is considered a leading suspect due to its history of targeting fuel and infrastructure systems. However, investigators cautioned that definitive attribution may not be possible because of limited forensic evidence left behind by attackers.
Cybersecurity researchers noted that internet-facing ATG systems have long been vulnerable due to weak security configurations, with mock systems previously attracting Iranian-linked groups in testing environments.
CNN reported that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI have not publicly commented on the incident.
The report added that Iranian-linked hacking groups have previously targeted US water, energy, and critical infrastructure systems, with activity increasing amid wider regional tensions.
Experts cited by CNN said Iran’s cyber operations have become more frequent, opportunistic, and integrated with broader psychological campaigns in recent years.