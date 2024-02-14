Dubai: Expiring UAE residence visa giving you sleepless nights? Worried about upcoming travel and visa renewal deadlines? Breathe easy! Good news awaits ....
According to a post on its official Instagram account, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has said that “the authority allows the possibility of renewing your residency 90 days before its expiry”.
That means no scrambling at the last minute and plenty of time to plan your next adventure.
No fines levied during grace period
The authority added that residents also get a specific amount of time after the expiry of their residence visa – a grace period – to renew it, without facing any additional financial penalties.
Get notifications on your phone – download this app
An easy way to get early notifications on when the visa expiry date is near, is to download the ‘UAEICP’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. Once you log in to the app using your UAE Pass, you simply need to enable notifications on your phone. You will then get timely updates, helping you renew your residence visa on time.
How to renew your UAE residence visa
Renewing your residence visa is easy, especially if you are using the UAEICP app. Simply log in to your account and apply for ‘renew residency’. Once you apply for the residence visa renewal, you can take the application form to a medical fitness test centre near you.
As soon as the results of the medical fitness test are released, you will receive an update via SMS on your registered mobile number and email address. You can then proceed to apply for the residence visa renewal through app. After you make the payment, the visa will be issued within 48 hours.
Cost:
Application fees: Dh100
Issuance fees: Dh100 for each year
eChannel services fee: Dh150