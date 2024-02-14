That means no scrambling at the last minute and plenty of time to plan your next adventure.

No fines levied during grace period

The authority added that residents also get a specific amount of time after the expiry of their residence visa – a grace period – to renew it, without facing any additional financial penalties.

Get notifications on your phone – download this app

An easy way to get early notifications on when the visa expiry date is near, is to download the ‘UAEICP’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. Once you log in to the app using your UAE Pass, you simply need to enable notifications on your phone. You will then get timely updates, helping you renew your residence visa on time.

How to renew your UAE residence visa

Renewing your residence visa is easy, especially if you are using the UAEICP app. Simply log in to your account and apply for ‘renew residency’. Once you apply for the residence visa renewal, you can take the application form to a medical fitness test centre near you.

As soon as the results of the medical fitness test are released, you will receive an update via SMS on your registered mobile number and email address. You can then proceed to apply for the residence visa renewal through app. After you make the payment, the visa will be issued within 48 hours.

Cost: