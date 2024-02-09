So, if you are planning to head down to Al Mamzar Beach this weekend, here is all you need to know about the new bus route, timings, cost and details about the beach park to plan your trip.

Direct route

The bus will pick up commuters from the Stadium Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Green Line and drop them off at the Mamzar, Beach Park Terminus.

If you don’t usually use public transport, you will need to make sure you have a nol card. You can buy a nol card from Metro stations, at the ticket counter. To know more about which nol card you should buy (red, blue, silver or gold), read our guide here.

Convenient timings - half-hourly departures between 5pm and 11pm.

Cost:

Dh3, which is the standard public bus fare in Dubai

About Al Mamzar Beach Park

The public park features five beaches and is spread over 106 hectares. It also includes three swimming pools and private chalets.

Al Mamzar Park timings:

• Weekdays – 8am to 10pm

• Weekends – 8am to 11 pm

Every Monday and Wednesday is designated for women and children only.

Park entry free:

You can enter the park by car or enter through the park entry gates.

• For car entry: Dh30 per car

• For walk-in: Dh5 per person.

Free entry for children under the age of two and People of Determination.

How to pay for the park entry

Recently, nol cards were discontinued as a form of payment at Dubai public parks. You can pay with cash at the ticket counter or use your credit card or mobile wallet at self-service kiosks located near park entrances.

Skip the queue: Book park entry tickets online at dubaipublicparks.ae