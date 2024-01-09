Dubai: If you are looking for a relaxing winter activity with your friends or family this weekend, you can book a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park for the whole day, for only Dh150.

There are a total of 15 chalets, with facilities like air-conditioning, sofas, folding chairs, a TV, a small kitchen, and a washroom.

The chalets have a beachfront view and also come with an outdoor private barbecue area.

You can reserve the chalet in advance through the official Dubai Public Parks website - dubaipublicparks.ae, which is under Dubai Municipality.

About Al Mamzar Beach Park The park opened in 1994 and is spread over 99 hectares with five beaches. It is located on the Arabian Gulf’s banks on the western side of Dubai's coastline.



The park has numerous activities and services, such as bike rentals, swimming pools, free basketball, football and volleyball courts for visitors, and playgrounds.

Where are the chalets located?

The chalets are located inside the park, near Flamingo Beach. The area is accessible by car and it also has a separate public parking space. Parking is free for visitors.

How much does it cost to book the chalet?

Chalet cost

According to Dubai Municipality, the cost of the chalet depends on the size:

• Small chalet for up to six people: Dh150 plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT)

• Large chalet for eight to 12 people: Dh200 plus five per cent VAT.

Additional knowledge and innovation fee: Dh20

The exterior of a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park. Depending on the size of the cabin, it can cost around Dh150 to Dh200. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Dubai Municipality official website - www.dm.gov.ae The interior of a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park. The cabins are equipped with air-conditioning, sofas, folding chairs, a TV, a small kitchen, washroom, and private barbecue area. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Dubai Municipality official website - www.dm.gov.ae View gallery as list

Park entrance fees

You must first pay to enter the park, as the chalet reservation does not include the park entrance fee.

• Adults: Dh5

• Children above 2 years: Dh5

• Children under the age of two: Free

• Car Entry: Dh30

How to reserve Al Mamzar Park Chalets

Renting the chalets is a straightforward online process and only takes a few minutes.

Step 1: Access the online service

• Visit the Dubai Public Parks website - dubaipublicparks.ae, and scroll down until you see Al Mamzar Park. Click on ‘book ticket’.

• Once you are on the Al Mamzar Park service page, answer the question: “How would you want to access the park?” The options available are: car entry (Dh30 per car) or walk-in (Dh5 per person).

• If you choose the ‘car’ option, enter the date, number of cars and the vehicle number plate details. If you are a walk-in, enter the number of visitors.

• Agree to the terms and conditions, and click on the ‘Book Ticket’ button.

Step 2: Reserve a chalet

• You will then have the option to reserve a chalet for your visit. Click on the ‘Reserve’ button.

• Choose from a ‘Big Chalet’ (Dh200) or ‘Small Chalet’ (Dh150). Once you have selected the chalet you prefer, click on the ‘Reserve’ option again and then select the date from the available options and click the ‘Add’ button.

Step 3: Enter personal details

Once you have booked the tickets and reserved a chalet, you will be able to see an overview of the cost, which includes the park entry fee and the chalet reservation fee and five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) . Click ‘Continue’.

Enter the following personal details:

• Email address

• Phone number

• Full Name

• Gender

• Nationality



Click ‘Continue’.

Step 4: Pay for the chalet and receive the reservation details

• Next, you will have to enter a One-Time Password (OTP) for verification purposes. You will receive the OTP through your registered email address.

• Click ‘Pay Online’, the website only accepts Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards. Click the ‘Continue’ button. Enter the payment details and click on ‘Pay’.

• Once the payment is made you will receive the booking confirmation and park entry ticket show up on the website and emailed to you as well.

Al Mamzar Beach Park timings

• Sunday to Wednesday: 8am to 10pm.

• Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 8am to 11pm.

• Monday and Wednesday for women and children. Boys up to six years old are allowed on these days. This is not applicable during public holidays and Ramadan.

Chalet rental hours:

You can rent a chalet for a full day, according to this schedule:

• Sunday to Wednesday: from 9am to 9pm.

• Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9am to 10pm.

Al Mamzar Beach Park Location

The park is located in the Al Mamzar residential area, along the Corniche and Al Mamzar Creek, next to the E11 highway.

How to get there

You can reach Al Mamzar Park via car, Metro or bus. Here's how:

By car

Al Mamzar Park is located on the border of Dubai and Sharjah, and the easiest way to get there by car is to take the E11 road heading towards Sharjah. Once you are near the Al Mulla Plaza, follow signs for Mamzar Beach Park to get to the location.

By Dubai Metro

Although there is no Metro station within walking distance near Al Mamzar Park, you can head towards the Al Qiyadah Metro Station or the Abu Hail Metro Station on the Green Line. From there, you can take an RTA public taxi, which will cost you around Dh13 to Dh15.