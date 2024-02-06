Dubai: If Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve or its coastal delights like Diani beach have been on your travel bucket list for quite a while, travelling to the East African nation is now easier because since January 2024, all nationalities can travel to the country ‘ visa-free ’.

Technically, the traditional tourist visa has now been replaced with a simple online application, which issues an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) for visitors.

Here's all you need to know about applying for your Kenya eTA from the UAE, including fees, documents, and processing times.

What is the Kenya eTA?

Since the start of 2024, visitors must apply for an eTA before travelling to Kenya. The eTA requires visitors to submit relevant information like their itinerary, before they travel instead of filling out forms upon arrival to Kenya.

The eTA is mandatory for all foreign visitors for visiting Kenya, and must be applied through the official Kenya eTA website - www.etakenya.go.ke/en. According to the website, applications submitted through third party platforms will be automatically denied.

For children under the age of 18, the legal guardian, parent or accompanying adult is responsible for filling the application.

What is the validity of the Kenya eTA?

It is only valid for single entry and is valid for up to 90 days. So, you must enter the country within three months from the date of issuance.

What are the required documents and details?

For the eTA, you must submit the following documents online:

- Passport with at least six months validity.

- Recent passport photo.

- Contact details – mobile number, email address and home address.

- Accommodation booking confirmation. If you are staying with friends or family, you must provide a letter of invitation and the address.

- Travel information – flight itinerary, arrival flight number, and date of departure.

How much does the Kenya eTA cost?

It costs $34.09 (Dh124.88) per person, this includes the eTA fee and bank processing fee.

How do UAE residents apply for Kenya eTA?

1. Visit www.etakenya.go.ke and click ‘Apply Now’ and select ‘Individual Applicant’.

2. Select your nationality and click ‘Continue’.

3. Next, upload and enter the following documents and details:

- Passport copy

- Passport photo

-Contact details

-Trip information or itinerary

- Details for the booked accommodation or hotel stay

4. Click ‘Continue’ and confirm the details. Next, click ‘Submit’.

5. Then, pay for the eTA visa fee online with your credit card or debit card. An email confirming receipt of your application will be sent to you. You will also be provided with a reference number to follow up on the status of the application. You can check the status by visiting this website - www.etakenya.go.ke/en/retrieve-application

Once it is issued, the eTA will be sent to you via email. You must take a printout of the PDF document or download it to your mobile phone.

How long does it take to receive the Kenya eTA?