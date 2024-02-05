Nine tips to remember

According to the advisory, using any heating material should be accompanied by important safety procedures.

1. If using a wood burning stove, do not sleep next to it, to avoid the risk of suffocation or the outbreak of fire.

2. Such wood-burning stoves should be lit outside the rooms or provided with special hoods for the smoke to rise to the top while ensuring proper ventilation.

3. Do not leave wood-burning stoves burning for long and extinguish them outside the house.

4. When using an electrical heat source, ensure the safety and durability of the wires connecting the heater and the electrical source.

5. Always turn off the heater when leaving the place or when you are about to sleep.

6. Do not place the heater near water or a damp area.

7. Do not place the wires of such an electrical heat source under carpets.

8. Do not to allow children to play near or around the heater, so that they avoid touching it, or being exposed to its heat and falling on flammable materials.

9. These heating materials should not be used to light up incense.

Police authorities in the UAE regularly raise awareness about the dangers of misuse or incorrect use of heating devices, like wood burning stoves and electric heaters.