Dubai: After recording lowest temperature at 3.4°C on Sunday, the minimum temperature in the UAE dropped below 5°C on Monday morning, once again.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest temperature was recorded as 4.9°C at 5am today in Jebel Jais.
While Dubai recorded temperature lows of 16°C during early hours, the maximum temperatures in the coastal areas and islands will be between 19 and 24°C. Temperatures highs in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 20 and 25°C and 11 to 17°C over the mountains.
The highest temperature yesterday was recorded at 25.3°C in Dhudna, Fujairah at 2.45pm.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 3.4°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 2.20am.
Relative humidity will be at 55-75 per cent in the coastal and islands and 60-80 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds and fresh to strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust in the Northwest direction at the speed 15 – 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman sea.