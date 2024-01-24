Dubai: If you are looking for a job in the UAE, there is good news – the UAE’s private sector workforce grew by over 10 per cent last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
Skilled professionals saw a hiring boost as well, with a 7.86 per cent growth in skilled professionals in the UAE’s labour market last year. MOHRE has launched a Labour Market Observatory this month, and the details shared on the online portal can be a helpful guide in understanding where your best chances are of getting hired.
Top sectors by growth in skilled workers
According to the observatory, the following sectors witnessed the most growth in 2023:
• Information and communication – 77 per cent growth rate
• Professional, scientific and technical activities – 30 per cent growth rate
• Administrative and support service activities – 30 per cent growth rate
• Real estate activities – 26 per cent growth rate
• Agriculture and fishing – 19 per cent growth rate
Top occupations attracting female skilled workers during 2023
The observatory also listed the sectors in which women saw the most hiring last year:
1. Market and salesperson
2. Clerical support workers
3. Beauticians and related works
4. Business services and administration managers
5. Shop salespersons
6. Nursing professionals
7. Administrative and specialised services
8. Call centre workers
9. Finance professionals
10. Sales, marketing and development managers
