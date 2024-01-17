How to book a public park entry tickets online

1. Visit the Dubai Public Parks website - https://dubaipublicparks.ae/ and on the homepage you will see a list of the major public parks in the emirate.

2. Once you see the public park you would like to visit, click on the ‘Book Ticket’ button underneath it.

3. Next, on the right side of the screen, enter the ‘visit date’ and select the number of visitors. Children under the age of two enter for free.

4. Agree to the terms and conditions, and click on the ‘Book Ticket’ button.

5. Enter your contact details, such as your email address, mobile number, full name, and nationality. Next, click ‘Continue’.

6. Next, enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered email address for verification.

7. Then, select your payment method – online or pay at the kiosk. Select ‘online’ and complete the payment with your credit or debit card. Once that is done, you will receive the digital ticket on the website, with a QR code. Take a screenshot of the ticket or download it on your device. Once you are at the park, scan the Quick Response (QR) code over the e-gate machines at the park.

The website also allows you to only book the ticket online and pay for the tickets once you are at the park, through self-service kiosks. If you select this option, you will receive a reference number for your booking, which you can enter at the self-service kiosks that are located near the entrance gates of major parks. You can make the payment there, using your credit or debit card.

Recently, nol cards were discontinued as a form of payment at Dubai public parks. However, visitors can still pay with cash at the ticket counter or use their credit cards or mobile wallets at self-service kiosks located near park entrances to buy tickets.

Which parks can I book tickets for online? Through the website, you can buy tickets for the following parks:

1. Zabeel Park

2. Safa Park

3. Al Mamzar Park

4. Mushrif National Park

5. Creek Park

6. Children’s City

According to the website, tickets for Dubai Frame and Dubai Safari Park will be introduced soon.

Park timings

1. Al Safa Park

Timings:

• 8am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

• 8am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee

• Dh3 per person

• Free for children under the age of two and People of Determination

Nearest Dubai Metro Station: Business Bay Metro Station (Red Line)

2. Zabeel Park

Timings:

• 8am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

• 8am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee

• Dh5 per person

• Free for children under the age of two and People of Determination

Nearest Dubai Metro Station: MAX Metro Station (Red Line)

3. Creek Park:

Timings:

• 8am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

• 8am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee:

• Dh5 per person

• Free for children under the age of two and People of Determination

Nearest Dubai Metro Station: Dubai Healthcare City Metro Station (Green Line)

4. Mushrif National Park

Timings:

• 8am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

• 8am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee

• Dh3 per person

• Dh10 per car

• Free for children under the age of two and People of Determination

Nearest Dubai Metro Station: Centrepoint Metro Station (Red Line)

5. Al Mamzar Park

Timings:

• 8am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

• 8am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee

• Dh5 per person

• Dh30 per car

• Free for children under the age of two and People of Determination

Every Monday and Wednesday, Al Mamzar Park is open to women and children only.