How to apply for the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (TWIMC) certificate online

1. Visit the official Dubai Police website - dubaipolice.gov.ae, and click on ‘Certificate Services’ on the homepage. Next, choose the first option, ‘TWIMC Certificate’.

2. Then, click on the ‘Access Service’ button, and start filling out the form with the following details:

• Emirates ID number.

• Certification type - from the drop-down menu select, ‘Natural Disasters’.

• Disaster Type - select ‘Rain’.

• Then, locate the area in which the damage occurred on the map.

• Enter the date (when the damage happened)

• Next, enter the car plate number, plate source, category and code.

• Enter your email address.

• Next, enter the ‘required by’ field as ‘motor insurance’.

• Describe the details of the damage in a few words.

3. Upload pictures of the vehicle damage:

• Then, attach images of the vehicle damage. The uploaded file must be a PDF, gif, jpg, jpeg, or png.

4. Once you have completed the application, pay the service fee for the certificate and submit the request. You will then receive a transaction number via SMS and email to follow up on the status of the certificate.