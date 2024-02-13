Dubai: Dubai motorists whose cars were recently damaged by heavy rains can now obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate entirely online for their motor insurance claims.
The certificate is required when you are filing for insurance cover claims for any damage caused to your vehicle. On Monday, Dubai Police announced it has automated its certificate process and the service is specifically for vehicles damaged due to natural disasters, especially cars affected by the recent weather conditions and heavy rainfall.
Previously, motorists had to bring their vehicle to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage and then the certificate would be issued.
Now, all you have to do is attach photos of the damage on the Dubai Police website dubaipolice.gov.ae or through ‘Dubai Police’ app and get the certificate issued in a few days.
How to apply for the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (TWIMC) certificate online
1. Visit the official Dubai Police website - dubaipolice.gov.ae, and click on ‘Certificate Services’ on the homepage. Next, choose the first option, ‘TWIMC Certificate’.
2. Then, click on the ‘Access Service’ button, and start filling out the form with the following details:
• Emirates ID number.
• Certification type - from the drop-down menu select, ‘Natural Disasters’.
• Disaster Type - select ‘Rain’.
• Then, locate the area in which the damage occurred on the map.
• Enter the date (when the damage happened)
• Next, enter the car plate number, plate source, category and code.
• Enter your email address.
• Next, enter the ‘required by’ field as ‘motor insurance’.
• Describe the details of the damage in a few words.
3. Upload pictures of the vehicle damage:
• Then, attach images of the vehicle damage. The uploaded file must be a PDF, gif, jpg, jpeg, or png.
4. Once you have completed the application, pay the service fee for the certificate and submit the request. You will then receive a transaction number via SMS and email to follow up on the status of the certificate.
Cost:
• Dh75
• Dh20 for knowledge and innovation fees
Total - Dh95
Approval time
According to Dubai Police, it will take two business days to issue the certificate and you will receive the certificate and receipt through your registered email address.