Dubai: Rain continues in many parts of the UAE from the early morning on Tuesday. Heavy to moderate rain, thunder and lightning were seen across the UAE on Monday night.

The rainfall caused some moderate-scale flooding in mountainous areas. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and hailstorms hit Sharjah and Al Ain in the late hours of Monday night, and forecasts of more rain are in place until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Instagram account @Storm_ae has shared videos of heavy rain, hail and thunder in Al Ain. They have also shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall over northern and eastern parts of the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be unstable, and the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Expect rainfall of different intensities, lightning and thunder over scattered areas, and a significant decrease in temperatures.

The weather bureau has reported moderate to heavy rain over Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Moderate to heavy rain over Tarif, Al Mirfa, Al Hamra, and Um Laylah in Al Dhafra region.

Heavy rain was also reported over Al Maktoum International airport (Dubai), Zayed International Airport (Abu Dhabi).

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads in rain-affected areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 32 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 28 to 34°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 21°C over the mountains.

Humidity will be moderate at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.