How Ramadan affects working hours

Ramadan also affects the working hours for offices, malls, restaurants and paid parking. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

1. Private sector offices

For Ramadan 2024, working hours for private sector workers in the UAE will be reduced by two hours per day, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Monday, March 4.

This is as per Article 15 (2) of ‘Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021’. According to the UAE government’s official website – u.ae, non-Muslim workers are also entitled to reduced working hours during Ramadan without a pay cut.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also issued a circular on March 4 specifying the official working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan this year.

As per the circular, the working hours for ministries and federal entities during Ramadan will be set from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, working hours will also be reduced, with employees working from 9am to 12noon, unless the nature of their work demands a different schedule.

2. Opening hours of restaurants

As per u.ae, most restaurants adhere to the hours of fasting. They are closed during the day and open after the evening prayers. Some restaurants and cafes are open during the day and people are free to order food for delivery or take away or to dine in within enclosures.

3. Opening hours of grocery shops and malls

Supermarkets and grocery shops are open as usual. Malls stay open until late night.

4. Parking timings

Paid public parking hours change during Ramadan. Information about the parking timings, fees and modes of payment are indicated on the parking metres by the parking areas. In Dubai, for example, paid public hours during Ramadan are from 8am to 6pm and from 8pm to 12 midnight, according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Details for all emirates will be announced closer to Ramadan.

5. Availability of taxis

According to u.ae, although taxis in the UAE are available 24/7, you might find it difficult to hail a taxi directly from the road, during evenings, as a lot of drivers would be ending their fast. It is better to book a taxi in advance through ride-sharing apps like Careem, Hala Taxi, or Uber. To find out how you can book a taxi in the UAE, click here.

Change in timings for popular attractions and public parks in the UAE

1. Global Village

One of the UAE’s most popular family-friendly outdoor attractions, Global Village announced that it will be open from 6pm to 2am during the month of Ramadan, all days of the week.

2. Dubai public parks

On February 29, Dubai Municipality also announced the operational hours for various public places for Ramadan. Neighbourhood parks and courtyards will be open for visitors from 8am to 1am. But, as per the announcement, the park gates will open after Fajr prayers for sports enthusiasts.

Here are timings for major parks and attractions:

• Safa Park, Mushrif National Park and Zabeel Park – 12pm to 10pm.

• Al Mamzar Park - 8am to 10pm.

• Creek Park – 9am to 10pm.

• Mountain Bike Trail and Hiking Trail at Mushrif National Park – 6am to 6pm.

• Quranic Park – 10am to 10pm. The Glass House and Cave of Miracle will be open from 12pm to 9pm.

• Dubai Frame will be open from 11am to 7pm.

• The Children ‘s City – Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

7. School timings and holidays

During Ramadan, schools also change their daily schedule, with a reduced school day. Once Ramadan draws closer, parents can expect communication from their child's school on the exact school timings.

School holidays for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2024

Also, this year, many schools in Dubai will start their three-week spring break during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2024, according school holidays announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The education authority’s website says the spring break begins on March 25 and classes will resume on April 15 for Dubai private schools that start their academic year in September.