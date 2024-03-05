Dubai: While children are not required to fast until they reach puberty, many youngsters between the ages of eight and 10 practice Ramadan fasting in the UAE and elsewhere.

Children embarking on the first Ramadan fast is an exciting journey. Yet, it is natural to feel a bit nervous and anxious for parents about how to manage the fasting hours of their children.

To prepare for this spiritual period, parents can start planning days earlier, according to doctors in the UAE.

Parents can encourage children to begin by experimenting with short fasting periods, such as skipping a meal for five to six hours, to gauge tolerance, said Dr Jobby Jacob, specialist paediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Dubai

“It’s okay if they don’t meet their initial fasting goals. Gradually increase the duration over a few days. If children feel fatigued or dizzy, they must seek support from their parents,” he advised.

Meal planning

Children’s nutritional demands must be satisfied because they are growing. Thus, iftar and suhoor meal plans must be carefully thought out, pointed out Dr Osama Elsayed Rezk Elassy, clinical assistant professor, consultant and head of the division, Centre for Paediatrics and Neonatology, Thumbay University Hospital.

Planning ahead can help alleviate issues like dehydration and poor caloric intake since the body requires more calories, proteins, and certain vital nutrients during childhood, he explained.

It is recommended to follow a healthy diet throughout both meals and to consume more water and fiber. - Dr Osama Elsayed Rezk Elassy

“It is recommended to follow a healthy diet throughout both meals and to consume more water and fiber. It may be obtained by eating meals that are high in nutrition and include sufficient levels of micronutrients, particularly the vitamins and minerals found in food,” said Dr Elassy.

Hydration

Hydration is crucial, echoed Dr Jacob. “Children should drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to maintain energy levels and prevent dehydration. Try to sip water slowly after breaking the fast to stay balanced.”

He also highlighted the need to focus on nutritious foods for suhoor and iftar to sustain energy levels. “Parents must incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins to keep young children feeling full and nourished during the fasting period.”

Foods to avoid

The doctors advised children to avoid sugary, junk foods, and carbonated drinks to prevent cravings and bloating. Instead, they should opt for complex carbs over empty calories.

“During iftar, kids typically look forward to salty and fried foods. These should be carefully avoided or replaced with healthier options since they might cause overeating and general sluggishness. Foods high in nutrients, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and dairy products provide vital vitamins, minerals, and energy. These nutrients ensure that kids stay healthy and active throughout fasting times by supporting immune system function, growth, and development,” said Dr Elassy.

Sleep management

Getting adequate sleep is equally important for young children’s well-being, said Dr Jacob.

It is crucial for children’s physical and cognitive development. Studies suggest that insufficient sleep in children can impact learning, memory, mood, and behaviour.

Children should drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to maintain energy levels and prevent dehydration. Try to sip water slowly after breaking the fast to stay balanced. - Dr Jobby Jacob

Children aged eight to 10 years typically require nine to 11 hours of sleep per night to support optimal growth and development.

“Before Ramadan begins, it is important to create a sleep schedule that aligns with your child’s routine and allows for sufficient rest during fasting hours,” pointed out Dr Elassy.

“Establish a regular bedtime for them, preferably around 9pm to guarantee that they get enough sleep each night. Encourage them to relax and sleep after iftar for around four hours, until 3.30am, so they can get ready for suhoor and Fajr prayers. They can sleep for a further two hours after suhoor, until around 5am in order to make up for any sleep lost.”

Parents should encourage their children to take a short nap before iftar if they go to school or get busy with activities earlier in the day. “Prioritise sleep for their well-being even if it means sacrificing some leisure time. If they feel lethargic, suggest a 30-minute power nap in a quiet space, setting an alarm to prevent oversleeping. Consistency in their sleep routine is crucial for their overall health,” said Dr Elassy.

Physical activities

When your child fasts for the first time during Ramadan, put their health first by restricting physically demanding activities.

“For kids aged eight to 10, use easy games or walks as a form of physical exercise to stay fit. For a happy Ramadan, be mindful of your child’s requirements as each child is unique. Encourage breaks when needed.” Dr Elassy added.