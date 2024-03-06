Dubai: Unauthorised individuals and entities collecting funds during Ramadan will be liable for fines up to Dh500,000 or even imprisonment, the Ministry of Community Development announced at a press conference in Dubai today.
The ministry said restaurants will not be allowed to directly donate food boxes to mosques.
Only 34 approved entities, mainly charitable organisations and government entities, will be permitted to receive and collect donations for Ramadan, the ministry said.
Mohammed Naqi, Director of Non-Benefit Public Associations Department, said: “A fine not less than Dh500,000, or imprisonment, shall be imposed on anyone who collects or receives donations from outside the UAE in violation of the applicable regulations and procedures.”
He added: “A fine not exceeding Dh150,000 and not less than Dh300,00 or imprisonment, shall be imposed on anyone who uses donation funds for purposes other than those accepted or collected for. A fine one of Dh100,000 shall be imposed on any entity that labels itself as a “charitable or humanitarian “ association, organisation or institution without obtaining certification from the competent authority.”