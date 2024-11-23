Indonesia-1732350062483
Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, arrives in Abu Dhabi on state visit to UAE On Saturday. Image Credit: Wam

Abu Dhabi: Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Subianto’s aircraft was met by a ceremonial escort of military jets upon entering UAE airspace, and was accompanied to the Presidential Airport as a welcoming gesture towards the nation’s distinguished guest.

The Indonesian President was received on arrival by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the President.

